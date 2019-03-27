Ashton Schwartzman competes in New York

Ashton Schwartzman, a sophomore at Wild Rose High School, competed at the USA Track & Field Hershey Youth Indoor Championships that was held at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Center in Staten Island, NY, on March 15-17. Schwartzman, who is the reigning Division III State Champion in the 400m, added to his resume a third place finish in the 200m dash (22.84) and brought home the National Title in the 400m run with a time of 50.81.