Artisan Fair at Silvercryst a success

The Artisan Fair, hosted at Silvercryst in Wautoma over the Independence Day weekend, turned out to be a big success.

It all started with the minds of Mike Schwartz and Lynn Van Epern, who wanted to bring something to enjoy for Waushara County residents over the holiday weekend.

With the help of Silvercryst, they were able to host the Fair. The Waushara County Health Department recommend the use of hand sanitizer, sanitizing products, and social distancing, which were seen throughout the event.

Lots of amazing work was showcased, while supporting the highly recognized Silvercryst restaurant. With the help of Schwartz, vendors of all kinds showed up in support of the Artisan Fair, including family and close friends.