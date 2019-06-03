Annual Conservation Field Days event to be held May 2 & 3

The 13th Annual Con-servation Field Days event will be held at Camp Lucerne south-east of Wautoma on Highway 73, on Thursday, May 2 and Friday, May 3 for all Waushara County fifth graders.

In co-operation with UW-Extension, Wisconsin Dept. Of Natural Resources and the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, Golden Sands Resource & Development and Wild Rose High School, students from Coloma, Redgranite, Wild Rose, Tri-County, and Wautoma will be in attendance.

All home schooled fifth graders are welcome to attend. Please contact Laura Johnson at 920-787-0453 by Friday, March 29 for more details.

Six learning stations have been established to provide hands-on environmental education. The stations included: Soils, Groundwater, Wildlife/Forestry, Aquatic Invasive Species, Aquatic Indicator Species, and Fisheries. Age appropriate activities designed to make learning fun and meaningful will take place at each station.

With the increased support of area organizations, this year’s event will afford students with great educational materials.