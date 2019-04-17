American Martial Arts Academy scores big at Spring Invitational

Twelve students participated in the Midwest Association of Professional Martial Artists Spring Invitational recently. The three competing events were forms, board breaking, and sparring. Pictures are (back): Scott Dowen placed in three events, Shannon Dowen placed in two events, Jennifer Dowen placed in three events, Amelia Slusser placed in three events, Joanne Nelson one of three Tournament Hosts for MAPMA, and Grace Daberkow placed in two events; (front): Madelyn Reetz placed in two events, Shawn Baranczyk placed in three events, Wyatt Czlapinski placed in two events, Cameron Reetz placed in three events, and Connor Novak placed in two events; (not pictured): Gunner Anderson placed in three events and Max Roebke placed in three events.