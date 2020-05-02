Home

All Saints Catholic Church hosting Paczki Sale

Wed, 02/05/2020 - 09:09 Waushara1

Fat Tuesday is approaching and the polish tradition continues. All Saints Catholic Church, Berlin, is having a Paczki Sale.  These Paczki’s are made from an old family recipe that contains mashed potatoes.  The Paczki’s are made with the traditional prune-filling, or plain, and then sugar-coated.

Preorders for Paczki’s are now being taken until Feb. 17. No orders will be accepted after February 17th.   To place an order please call 920-229-8451 or www.allsaintsberlin.org. or the All Saints Facebook page.     

 

Orders may be picked up between 3 and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22nd in All Saints Social Hall, Berlin.

