All Saints Catholic Church hosting Paczki Sale

Fat Tuesday is approaching and the polish tradition continues. All Saints Catholic Church, Berlin, is having a Paczki Sale. These Paczki’s are made from an old family recipe that contains mashed potatoes. The Paczki’s are made with the traditional prune-filling, or plain, and then sugar-coated.

Preorders for Paczki’s are now being taken until Feb. 17. No orders will be accepted after February 17th. To place an order please call 920-229-8451 or www.allsaintsberlin.org. or the All Saints Facebook page.

Orders may be picked up between 3 and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22nd in All Saints Social Hall, Berlin.