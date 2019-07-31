Airmon, founded in Omro in 1944 celebrates 75th anniversary in Montello & Wautoma

Airmon, of Montello and Wautoma, celebrated their 75th anniversary in business on July 24.

Airmon is involved in community and charity events, including donating to the Salvation Army and to Budda Box Fundraiser for Cancer each year.

Founded in 1944 in Omro under the name Omro Products Company, Airmon moved to Montello in 1946.

The company originally machined magneto rotors for B-24 Bombers during World War II. In 1952, the company added electrical wire harnesses for appliances. The customer base had grown to include the medical equipment, lift truck, major appliance, and commercial appliance industries.

The company now resides in Montello in a 27,000 square-feet facility that was constructed in 1991, and they have a located in Wautoma, with a facility built in 2017 that is 30,000 square feet.