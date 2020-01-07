Adventure for all at Vacation Bible School

Grab your sunscreen and beach tote for your trip to Mystery Island. Prepare to be thrilled from as you explore an intriguing and mysterious paradise during Vacation Bible School.

The event will take place Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24. Times are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and it is available for children ages five to twelve.

The adventure will take place at Grace Bible Church, located at 610 Carey Avenue, Wild Rose.

Pre-registration is appre-ciated, but not required.

For more information call 920-765-1762.

Mystery Island awaits your journey.