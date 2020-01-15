AARP Tax Aide program no longer available in Marquette County

After 12 years of providing tax preparation assistance to the residents of Marquette County, AARP Tax Aide program will not be available in Marquette County for 2020.

The AARP Tax Aid program acknowledges and regrets the inconvenience and uncertainty this will cause to the 400+ taxpayers who have annually used this service to file their federal and state income taxes.

Residents can access the AARP Tax Aide Program in Wisconsin to find an AARP Tax Aide site at this link: https://secure.aarp.org/applications/VMISLocator/searchTaxAideLocations....

Available sites won’t be up until late January 2020. You can also call AARP at 1-888-227-7669 to find a site nearest you.