AARP’s Driver Safety Course to be held Nov. 5 in demonstration room

Recognizing the need to help drivers improve their driving skills and prevent traffic accidents, the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) offers a driver refresher course for mature drivers. This is a four-hour classroom course and is open to drivers of any age, although it is geared toward those 50 and older. Graduates of the course may be eligible for insurance discounts through their auto insurance carrier.

The AARP Driver Safety Course is the most recognized comprehensive nationwide course designed especially for the older adult driver. It takes into consideration the physical changes of the maturing driver and identifies ways to compensate for these changes. Course material is based on information gained through research to determine what is needed by this age group to update driver knowledge and skills. Most importantly, the curriculum provides opportunities for participants to identify individual problem areas and to apply this information when driving.

Students of AARP’s Driver Safety Course learn defensive driving and how to compensate for normal aging changes in vision, hearing, and reaction time. It is also extremely important to remember that all medications, prescription and over-the-counter, may be potentially dangerous for older drivers. The course provides tips on when medication may be affecting safe driving habits.

The next course scheduled in Waushara County will be held on Monday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to Noon. The course will be held in the Waushara County Courthouse Demonstration Room. This course includes all supplies needed. There is a fee for AARP members and non-members. Registration is required and can be done by calling Waushara County Department of Aging Services at (920) 787-0403.