2020 Census has begun in Waushara County

Every ten years for over 200 years, since 1790, every person living in the United States is counted. Work began in Waushara County in preparation for the 2020 Census more than a year ago. Last year, the County assisted the Census Bureau with the address and mapping the location of residences in Waushara County. The County has formed a Complete County Committee to support the 2020 Census.

The Census Bureau has employees visiting residents in the Waushara County area in preparation for the 2020 Census. In addition to the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau conducts a number of surveys on a regular basis. It is important to complete the Census surveys, because the aggregate information that is gathered is used to determine representation in our democracy, allocate funding, and to make decisions.

If you do not complete a survey you receive from the Census, a Census employee will follow-up with a personal visit. Census employees will have a photo ID badge with the US Department of Commerce logo and maybe carrying a Census Bureau laptop or bag. The Census Bureau will never ask for money, bank or credit card numbers, social security number, or anything on behalf of a political party. If you have questions and are not sure of the identity of someone from the Census Bureau asking you to complete a survey call (800) 923-8282 to speak with a local Census Bureau representative.

Individual information provided to the Census Bureau is protected by passwords, firewalls, encryption, and other safeguards. Personal identifiable information cannot be obtained by anyone for 72 years. Personal identifiable Census information is only available to individuals on a need-to-know basis while they complete Census work, and are required to protect all personal information for life.

Accurate Census infor-mation is important. It is the basis for decision made by governments, organizations, and businesses. It is used to determine city, county, state, and national districts for elected officials. It influences the amount of funding available for public and private projects. Do your part and complete the surveys from the Census Bureau.