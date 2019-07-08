Youth has fun learning & making friends at Coloma Vacation Bible School

From July 27 to Aug. 2, a great week of fun was had by all during the Coloma VBS 2019 week of Miraculous Mission Jesus Saves The World. There was Christian learning, games, crafts, and friendships made. Pictured are (Front): Remi Maylor, Ava Kerschner, Sophia Mickelson, Lyndi Meyer, Carly Strupp, and Claire Strupp; (center): Kenedi Parker, Harley de Bolt, Brody Grimmenga, Trinity Peterson, Cameron Strupp, Katie Moody, and Lynnsey Parker; (back): Sarah Semrow, Alexis Parker, Barb Burrows, Robbie Moody, Pastor Joan Frost, Pastor Candy Liseck, Bella Weglarz, Abby Sonnenberg, Ella Carroll, Hannah Lietz, Serenity Wilson, Chloe Kerschner, Pastor Joyce Heintz, and Pat Power.