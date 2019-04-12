St. Johns Lutheran Church hosts Thanksgiving Service

St Johns Lutheran Church, Saxeville, hosted an Ecumenical Thanksgiving Eve service on Nov. 27 for six churches. The following clergy participated in the service, and a pie fellowship followed: Deacon Bob Precourt, Sacred Heart of Jesus, Poy Sippi, Pr Becky Kindschi, United Methodist Church of Poy Sippi and Borth, Pr Jennifer Czarnota, First Congregational UCC, Redgranite, Pr Rick Engen, St. Johns Lutheran, Saxeville, and Pr Ted Johanson, First Lutheran Church, Poy Sippi.