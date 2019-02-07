Quartet to perform at Wild Rose UMC

The Men’s Quartet from Sycamore, IL, will present an hour of music and worship at Wild Rose United Methodist Church, located at 225 Summit St in Wild Rose, on Sunday, July 7 at 9:30 a.m. The group’s blend of traditional men’s quartet favorites, Southern gospel and contemporary praise songs provides a joyful time of worship and praise. The quartet includes Joel Mauer, Lanny Sanner, Doug Elder and Jim McCue. All are welcome to enjoy this musical event.