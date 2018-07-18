Peace Lutheran Church says farewell to Pastor Roger Riedel

Peace Lutheran Church congregation and friends in the community gathered July 15 for a farewell dinner for Pastor Roger Riedel and family. The congregation had tribute speeches and farewell wishes recorded in a book. Congregation President Don Nelson, Tom Kuenn, Guy Oelke, Ellie Diercksmeier, and Jim Schroeder shared memories and thanks for faithful service for almost 10 years at Peace. Jan Schroeder presented a Wisconsin gift basket, books for the children, and a gift card tree to the Riedels. Everyone also enjoyed a potluck dinner. Pastor John Stelter, Circuit Pastor from St. John Lutheran Church - Princeton, assured a smooth transition with Vacancy Pastor Joel Suckow starting July 29. His first service will be conducted at the Church Picnic at Bird Creek Park at 10 am. The community is invited to meet the new Vacancy Pastor and join in a potluck luncheon there. Pastor Riedel’s last service at Peace will be July 22 with coffee and desserts to follow.