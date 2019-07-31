Over 60 youngsters attend this year’s Grace Bible Church’s Vacation Bible School

Grace Bible Church in Wild Rose ended its July 22-26 vacation bible school themed The Incredible Race with a big program and then participation in the Wild Rose Days Party on the Pond parade.

Participants traveled around the world and learned what they could about the difference people in each country, their lives, types of animals, and more. The major lesson learned is that no matter where one lives, no matter what language is spoken, no matter what their skin color is, we are all from the same race: the human race.

Various activities were planned out for each day, songs were learned along with the physical movements for them, contests were conducted, and verses were memorized for each day. There was even a feature creature giveaway for each day of the week.

There’s always a mission project involved with the VBS and this years’ was the Children’s Hunger Fund. The groups raised the following money: orange—$206.12; yellow—$228; red—$153.69; purple—$92.60; green—$172; blue—$364; pink—$97. More than 7,656 meals will be distributed to needy children around the world using these funds.

Those being awarded trophies for remembering all five verses learned during the week include: Cody Jalensky, Adysen Collins, Levi Jalensky, Matthew Famularo, Annalee Brier, Jono VanderKlok, Kendall Haase, River Kelly, Hunter VanderKlok, Louisa Skweres, Mikayla Coughlin, Laura Babcock, Molly VanderKlok, Emma Sutton, Alisha Sutton, Aralyn Woolsey, Ariana Backes, Emma Linskens, and Avery VanderKlok.

A candy contest was won by Ryan Kelly and Izza Acello.

More than 60 youngsters participated in VBS during the week.