National Day of Prayer hosted at Grace United Methodist Church

Although the doors may be closed the bells still rang on May 7 for the National Day of Prayer. Citizens may not have been able to pray together, but could still choose to unite at a distance to celebrate the event.

Grace United Methodist Church, located in Wautoma, showcased a unique way for citizens to celebrate the day. The church had posted signs and provided prayer sheets for those who chose to drive through. Citizens simply could pull up to the stations and say prayers from their cars.

It is truly a year to remember, as churches and the community find unique ways to stay connected while staying six feet apart.