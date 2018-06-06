Mt. Morris Holden Lutheran Church recognizes honorary members

On June 3 at Mt. Morris Holden Lutheran Church worship service, honorary members over 80 years of age were recognized for their many years of service. Though thirteen members were unable to attend, those who attended were Evelyn Vatland, Beulah Dickson, Robert Hadel, Charles Slovinski, Terry Wohlfeil, Roger Wilke, John Hassmann, and Lee Brownlow. Special music was sung by Dale Simonson, and a luncheon of salads and desserts was served after worship.