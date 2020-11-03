Montello/Westfield Parishes to host Lenten Mission

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Montello and Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Westfield will host a Lenten Mission on March 16-18. A mission is a series of presentations often held on consecutive days to help someone grow in their faith life. This mission is being led by Deacon Ralph Poyo of the New Evangelization Ministries and is a way to help people “set their faith lives on fire” and move from a boring, obligation faith to a life-giving, healing faith centered on a relationship with Jesus through the power of the Holy Spirit.

Deacon Poyo is no stranger to the Wisconsin. He has previously led missions in Madison, Sun Prairie, LaCrosse and Marshfield.

Each mission session begins at 6:30 p.m., and the sessions on Monday, March 16 and Wednesday, March 18 will be held at St. John the Baptist in Montello. The session on Tuesday, March 17 will be held at Good Shepherd in Westfield. While attendance at all three sessions is highly encouraged, the sessions are standalone, so you can attend only individual sessions if necessary.

For more information, please contact the St. John the Baptist / Good Shepherd parish office at 608-297-7423.