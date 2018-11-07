Kids learn about kindness and forgiveness at St. Joseph’s VBS

“Camp Moose on the Loose” was the theme at St. Joseph Catholic Church Vacation Bible School in Wautoma from June 19 – June 22. The children learned about being kind to one another, becoming disciples of Jesus, and forgiveness. Smoky the Bear visited to talk about taking care of God’s beautiful nature. The students created an “I Love You S’more” treat bag and shared them with Wautoma’s Heartland House residents. After singing around a campfire and a sleepover on June 21, VBS ended with Mass and breakfast with the families. Those who attended this year were: Averey King, Jerry Marks, Abigail McCardell, Lucy Marks, Bailey Enriquez, Sophia Mager, Gwyneth Gruszka, Marisol Garcia, Maggie Koziczkowski, Carley Koziczkowski, Trisha Koziczkowski, Leana Biesek, Quinn Gruszka, Billy Mager, Kevin Enriquez, Sofia Wilson, Larissa Piechowski, Bronwyn Reilly, Khloe Zdoik, Liesie Mager, Jayden King, Lydia Neumann, Mia Zdoik, Emma Koziczkowski, Blaire King, Kelcey Michalski, Helen Cox, Sister Mary Ellen Doherty, Mary Ann Nero, Dawn Kelley, Evan Gruszka, and Paula Caswell.