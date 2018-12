The Handbell Choir performed at Hope Lutheran Church, Wautoma, for the Cantata on Dec. 9. Pictured are Handbell Choir members Cari Schmidt, Laura Berndt, Mhari Gohlke, Lynn Gohlke, Debbie Buchholz, Janice Grenier, Karen Roeske, Janet Liska, Heidi Buntrock, and Taylor Schmidt.