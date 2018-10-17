Hancock Wesleyan Church to hold Salvation Sunday event

The Hancock Wesleyan Church is inviting the public to attend their Salvation Sunday event on Sunday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. to celebrate their new evening services.

At 5 p.m. there will be a meet and greet with food and refreshments, followed by a 6 p.m. service.

There is a children’s and junior program, so the kids can focus on different devotions or watch an educational movie.

The evening services are more contemporary compared to their morning services, because the music is more upbeat and contains guitars, keyboard, and drums.

This evening service isn’t just on Sunday, Oct. 21, but every Sunday at 6 p.m. Assistant Pastor Barry West officiates the evening services and is looking forward to meeting new community members at this event.