Greatest Love is the theme for the LWML - SWD Zone 12 Spring Rally

Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wild Rose, will be the site of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League South Wisconsin District (LWML-SWD) Zone 12 Spring Rally on Tuesday May 7. Registration begins at 3 p.m. with the program starting at 3:30 p.m.

The afternoon session will include a Bible study led by Rev. Paul Mundinger, a short business meeting, and the evening meal.

The evening session starts with a servant event at 6 p.m. The group will be tying fleece blankets and assembling small hygiene kits to benefit children removed from their homes and placed into foster care. The rally ingathering is hygiene products for children such as small tubes of toothpaste, soap, shampoo, toothbrush, comb, bush, and girl’s hair ties.

The public is welcome to attend. Immanuel Lutheran Church is located at N4514 24th Ave, Wild Rose (Mt. Morris). There is no fee to attend, and dinner is included.

The LWML is the official women’s auxiliary of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. For 75 years, the mission of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League has been to assist each woman of the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod in affirming her relationship with the Triune God so that she is enabled to use her gifts in ministry to the people of the world.