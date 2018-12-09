Home

Grace United Methodist Church holds Pentecost Emergence conference

Wed, 09/12/2018 - 09:23 Waushara1

On Sept. 8, Grace United Methodist Church of Wautoma held a Hispanic/Latino Pentecost Emergence event at their church. This event was an initiative from the Wisconsin Annual Conference to reach out to the growing Hispanic/Latino population in Wisconsin. There were many different churches in attendance, such as those from Eau Claire, Green Bay, and Waukesha. Also in attendance was Bishop Hee-Soo Jong and other Pastors from around Wisconsin. Everyone came together to share their experiences and make new friends. There was music, conversation, and food enjoyed by all.

Advertise With Us

Surf New Media