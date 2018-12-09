Grace United Methodist Church holds Pentecost Emergence conference

On Sept. 8, Grace United Methodist Church of Wautoma held a Hispanic/Latino Pentecost Emergence event at their church. This event was an initiative from the Wisconsin Annual Conference to reach out to the growing Hispanic/Latino population in Wisconsin. There were many different churches in attendance, such as those from Eau Claire, Green Bay, and Waukesha. Also in attendance was Bishop Hee-Soo Jong and other Pastors from around Wisconsin. Everyone came together to share their experiences and make new friends. There was music, conversation, and food enjoyed by all.