Grace United Methodist Church to conduct Pony Express Stewardship

More than a century ago mail was carried westward by the Pony Express. The success of this exciting venture was based on teamwork of a number of route riders – daring men who sped on horseback from one station to another, relaying fresh riders their mail-filled saddlebags.

On Sunday, Oct. 7, the Grace United Methodist Church in Wautoma will be utilizing the Pony Express Stewardship Program to reach all members of their congregation. Members are divided into ten-household “Pony Express Run” routes.

A special saddlebag is prepared for each route. It contains financial stewardship reading as well as unsealed enclosure envelopes con-taining “estimate of giving” cards.

Attached to the saddlebag strap is a list showing the names, street addresses, and phone numbers of the route families and the “trail boss” recruited to supervise the bag relay from home to home.

The entire campaign is under the direction of Judie Batterman, general manager, and will be completed in three weeks. Appreciation Sunday will be celebrated on Oct. 28.