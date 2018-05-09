Grace Bible Church presents Usama K. Dakdok on Sept. 9

Grace Bible Church, Wild Rose, welcomes Usama K. Dakdok, a specialist in Islam and Evangelism to Muslims, as a guest speaker on Sunday, Sept. 9.

By attending this event, you will learn about the true Islam and will get the answer some of the following questions: Who is Mohammed and where did he come from?; Who is Jesus in the Qur’an?; Does the Qur’an teach that Jesus died on the cross?; Did Mohammed live a sinless life?; Can the Qur’an be the God’s Word?; Can the Qur’an be understood without reading the Bible?; Did Mohammed perform miracles?

Usama was born in Egypt and raised in a Christian home, the son of a Baptist pastor. He became a Christian at the age of eleven.

Usama learned about Islam in school because it was a mandatory subject. To further his knowledge of Islam, he studied Islamic law in college.

Usama came to the United States in 1992 after his marriage to Vicki, an American he met in Germany, where they were both in full-time ministry. In 1997, they were blessed with a com, Caleb.

Usama holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology and a Master’s Degree in Missiology from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

The event will be held at the Grace Bible Church in Wild Rose on 610 Carey Avenue. Usama will speak at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9.

For more information call 920-765-1762.