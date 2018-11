First Lutheran Church in Poy Sippi honored their Veterans on Nov. 11 on the 100th annual Commemoration of Armistice Day. Pictured are members of the American Legion Post 13, Redgranite: Chris Waldhart, Diedrich Bastar, Dale Fadrow, Jim Howe, Leon Rinke, Robert Rauth, Jon Shoemaker, and Chuck Webb.

