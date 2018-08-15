Carrollton to perform at River Shores Church, Berlin

Are you looking for a family-friendly event near you? Join the Youth and Family Outreach Program on Friday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. at the River Shores Church in Berlin to enjoy music from the band Carrollton.

Carrollton is named after a small town in Kentucky. The band shares music of truth and hope conceived from the struggles and experiences they’ve encountered along their journey together. Forming in 2008 under the name Mosteller, the band now consists of members Jordan Bailey (bass), Michael Loy (drums), Jeremy Menard (lead guitar), and Justin Mosteller (lead vocals and guitar). All four band-members are involved in the song-writing process.

Youth and Family Outreach Program is a local non-profit ministry based out of Wautoma. Come out for this night of worship and fun.