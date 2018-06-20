Camp Phillip to hold summer camp program

Camp Phillip, a Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Sy-nod Church Camp, west of Wautoma, is once again offering a summer camp program for special needs campers. The camp session runs from July 2-6. A wide range of activities are offered including: Bible story lessons, arts and crafts, sing-a-longs, polka, karaoke, campfires, swimming, boating, carnival night, and more. Campers need to be mobile to walk to and from activities. The cost for the week of summer camp will include housing and meals. If you have any questions or would like to register your camper, please contact Colleen or Sy at 920-787-3202.