WR students represent Waushara County at Central Wisconsin Legion baseball game

Four Wild Rose students represented Waushara County at the 2018 Central Wisconsin Legion baseball game held at Fox Cities Stadium, Appleton, on Aug. 11.

Nick Wilbert, Jaylon Zacharias, Matt Wildner, and Cole Ramczyk helped their South All-Star team knock off the North All-Stars with a come-from-behind 9-7 victory.

Hitting was highlighted by Zacharias (1 for 2, RBI) and Wildner (1 for 1, BB). Ramczyk pitched two strong innings but did not get a decision.

All of the boys are eligible to play for Wild Rose High School in 2019.