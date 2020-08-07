Senior dining delivery menu
Monday, July 13: Hot Delivery. BBQ pork chop, baked potato with sour cream, baked beans, whole wheat dinner roll, applesauce.
Tuesday, July 14: Glazed meatloaf, squash, green beans, whole wheat bread, fruit cocktail. Curbside Evening Meal: Turkey wrap. Pick-up 2-3 p.m. (order by July 10).
Wednesday, July 15: Hot Delivery. Bulk Frozen Pick-up. Shrimp and mushroom pasta with creamy herb sauce, scalloped spinach, mixed vegetables, fruit.
Thursday, July 16: Chicken salad sandwich, fresh veggies and dip, banana, chocolate chip cookie.
Friday, July 17: Hot delivery. Liver and onion or beef patty and onions, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, whole wheat bread, fruited gelatin.
Temporary Delivery Procedures:
■Monday Hot Delivery includes Monday’s hot meal and Tuesday’s hot meal.
■Wednesday Hot Delivery includes Wednesday’s hot meal and Thursday’s hot meal.
■Friday Hot Delivery includes Friday’s hot meal and up to 2 weekend frozen meals.
■Bulk Frozen meals available for pick-up at dining centers on Wednesdays (order by noon Monday). No specific menu, but a variety of nutritious, delicious meals will be served.
■Delivered meals will be left near the door. Driver must observe them being received.
■All meals will include 2% milk and there will not be a diet dessert option.
■Meals are available for a donation for 60+ and spouse of any age.
■Menus are subject to change.