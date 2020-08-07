Senior dining delivery menu

Monday, July 13: Hot Delivery. BBQ pork chop, baked potato with sour cream, baked beans, whole wheat dinner roll, applesauce.

Tuesday, July 14: Glazed meatloaf, squash, green beans, whole wheat bread, fruit cocktail. Curbside Evening Meal: Turkey wrap. Pick-up 2-3 p.m. (order by July 10).

Wednesday, July 15: Hot Delivery. Bulk Frozen Pick-up. Shrimp and mushroom pasta with creamy herb sauce, scalloped spinach, mixed vegetables, fruit.

Thursday, July 16: Chicken salad sandwich, fresh veggies and dip, banana, chocolate chip cookie.

Friday, July 17: Hot delivery. Liver and onion or beef patty and onions, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, whole wheat bread, fruited gelatin.

Temporary Delivery Procedures:

■Monday Hot Delivery includes Monday’s hot meal and Tuesday’s hot meal.

■Wednesday Hot Delivery includes Wednesday’s hot meal and Thursday’s hot meal.

■Friday Hot Delivery includes Friday’s hot meal and up to 2 weekend frozen meals.

■Bulk Frozen meals available for pick-up at dining centers on Wednesdays (order by noon Monday). No specific menu, but a variety of nutritious, delicious meals will be served.

■Delivered meals will be left near the door. Driver must observe them being received.

■All meals will include 2% milk and there will not be a diet dessert option.

■Meals are available for a donation for 60+ and spouse of any age.

■Menus are subject to change.