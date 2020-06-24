Senior dining delivery menu
Monday, June 29: Hot Delivery. Salmon patty with dill sauce on bun, twice baked potato, creamed peas, fruit.
Tuesday, June 30: Turkey flatbread sandwich with tomato, spinach, seafood pasta salad, fresh veggies and dip, cookie.
Wednesday, July 1: Hot Delivery, Bulk frozen Pick-up. Pepper steak, mashed potatoes, beets, whole wheat bread, applesauce.
Thursday, July 2: Hot Delivery. BBQ baked chicken, calico beans, potato salad, whole wheat dinner roll, melon, red/white/blue cheesecake.
Friday, July 3: Closed.
Temporary Delivery Procedures:
■Monday Hot Delivery includes Monday hot meal, Tuesday hot meal, Wednesday frozen meal.
■Thursday Hot Delivery includes Thursday hot meal, Friday hot meal, 2 weekend frozen meals.
■Meal will be delivered near the door. Delivery driver must observe the meal being received.
■All meals will include 2 percent milk and there will not be a diet dessert option.
■Bulk Frozen meals available for pick-up on Thursdays (order by noon Tuesday).
■Meals are available for a donation for 60+ and spouse of any age.