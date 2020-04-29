Senior dining delivery menu

Monday, May 4: Hot delivery. Breaded baked fish, baked potato with sour cream, carrots, whole wheat bread, cake.

Tuesday, May 5: Pork chop with mushroom gravy, whole wheat noodles, mixed vegetables, squash, fruit.

Wednesday, May 6: Frozen - cook’s choice (delivered Monday)

Thursday, May 7: Hot delivery. Bulk frozen pick-up. Hamburger on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, baked beans, potato salad, cookie.

Friday, May 8: BBQ chicken breast, wild rice blend, vegetable blend, garden salad with fresh vegetables, fruit.

Temporary Delivery Procedures:

■Monday Hot Delivery includes Monday hot meal, Tuesday hot meal, Wednesday frozen meal.

■Thursday Hot Delivery includes Thursday hot meal, Friday hot meal, 2 weekend frozen meals.

■Meal will be delivered near the door. Delivery driver must observe the meal being received.

■All meals will include 2 percent milk and there will not be a diet dessert option.

■Bulk Frozen meals available for pick-up on Thursdays (order by noon Tuesday).

■Meals are available for a donation for 60+ and spouse of any age.