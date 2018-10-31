A day for family caregivers: Coping with transition

November is Family Caregiver Month, a nationally recognized time to focus attention on the more than 65 million family caregivers who assist an older adult or other loved one with various activities of daily living throughout the year. To celebrate these individuals and provide them an opportunity to reenergize, network with professionals, and learn from other caregivers in similar situations, a Caregiver Retreat has been scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 13 at the World War II Memorial Building, 440 West Main St, Wautoma. All informal, unpaid caregivers who assume the role of assisting their spouses, aging parents, friends, or neighbors are invited to attend.

The day will begin at 10 a.m. with an opportunity to meet with a variety of local agency representatives who will discuss and demonstrate new resource options including Rock Steady Boxing, caregiver apps and how to use them, assistive devices, Tai-Chi, aroma-touch hand massage techniques, and other general resources.

Guest speaker, Jean Hayden, Dementia Concerns Coalition of Dodge County, will share “Milestones in a Caregiver’s Journey,” starting at 11:15 a.m.

Deb Brunner, Caregiver Outreach and Advocacy Specialist, will speak im-mediately following lunch on the importance of “Learning through Acceptance,” and how this may help to lesson stress and contribute to an overall more rewarding caregiver experience.

The day will conclude with guest, Wayne Waedekin, 2015 Alzheimer’s Caregiver of the Year, who will share details related to “When Caregiving Ends.”

Being a caregiver is often difficult and stressful, impacting finances and social and emotional well-being. Still, providing care for a loved one may be one of the most important and rewarding roles a person will ever undertake. While caregiving can be a sole or a shared responsibility, one thing is certain, caregiving duties do not start in November and end when the month is over, but continue as long as needed.

Consider attending this year’s Caregiver Retreat, sponsored by Waushara County Department of Aging and the county’s Caregiver Coalition. Lunch will include chicken cordon blue, twice baked potato, vegetables, and dessert. There is no charge for lunch or to attend this event.

To register or for more information, call (920)787-0403 or toll free 1-877-364-5344. For caregivers who need to arrange free in-home respite (temporary care) or transportation assistance, call by Nov. 1.