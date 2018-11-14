Yash named Redgranite’s Student of the Month

Redgranite Elementary School recently named Yash Patel as the October Student of the Month. Yash is in Grade 2 and has Raven Wilson as his teacher. Yash is a quiet leader in the classroom. Many mornings, Yash looks to help his teacher with tasks or other students with their classroom jobs. When working with a group or partner, Yash is respectful and shows responsibility by working hard to keep his group members focused on the task at hand so they can be successful. He is also inclusive of all students in the room by his positive attitude when working with any partner. When any person in the class community is sharing, Yash shows great attentive listening skills to help his classmates feel valued. Yash’s cooperative and respectful attitude are highly valued in Raven’s classroom and appreciated by all who are in it.