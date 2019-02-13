WR Elementary celebrates 100th day of school

Wild Rose Elementary celebrated the 100th day of the school year on Feb. 5 as an Emoji Day. For paying one dollar, each student or staff member could get an Emoji tattoo to wear, wear pajamas, or wear a hero outfit/costume. The funds raised went toward the local Red Cross Chapter and it’s Heroes program. Students representing each classroom include: Lucas Goodwin, Jaelyn Fleck, McKinlee Wohlt, Levi Jalensky, Alex Schmidt, Reyna Vera, Eastyn Boersma, Maegan Smykal, Aryia Dahl, Gwenyth Meltugh, Emily Kapp, Teagan Jackson, Keegan Kirby, Alyson Henschel, and Casey Hartman.