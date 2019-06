Wild Rose youth receive scholarships during May 15 program

Wild Rose High School seniors and post-graduates received numerous scho-larships during a May 15 program.

Don Bahr Memorial Scholarship, $100 each: Addy Lauritzen and Nolan Jenkinson.

Elizabeth C. Davies, $700 each: Post-graduates Johanna Van Epps and Tommy Friday.

Farmers State Bank, $740: Greg Ida.

George M. Weix Scholarship, $200: Post-graduate Ashley Caswell.

Hayes Family Scholarship: Kiley Larson, $2,000, and Kiana Julian, Amber Quimby, and Nick Wilbert, $1,000 each.

Wounded Warriors in Action/Hides for Heroes, $250: Nick Wilbert.

Mid-State Football, $250: Nick Wilbert.

Jerry Apps Scholarship, $1,000: Kiley Larson.

John R. Jones, $500: Lily Jensen.

Kevin McCoy Memorial, $500: Amber Quimby.

Lois and Margaret Walters Scholarship, $450: Post-graduate Ashley Caswell.

Holt Family Scholarship: Graduates Emilee Haag, Travis Jansen, Nolan Jenkinson, Kiley Larson, Addy Lauritzen, Amber Quimby, and Nick Wilbert, $3,000 each. Post-graduates, Prince-Ashton Bellamy. Emma Brooks, Ashley Caswell, Maya Dix, Tanner Deist, Tommy Friday, Allyson Haag, Karli Hansen, Lauren Karras, Faith Klick, David Lauritzen, Caleigh Lippert, Sarah Paugels, Kaylee Rivers, Alex VandeCastle, Johanna Van Epps, and Kylee Weasner, $750 each.

Martha Jones Scholarship, $1,000 each: Emilee Haag and Kiana Julian.

Mary Humphrey Scho-larship, $1,000 each: Kiana Julian, Amber Quimby, Johanna Van Epps, Tommy Friday, and Mary Jenks.

Masonic Foundation Scho-larship, $1,000: Kiley Larson.

School District of Wild Rose Staff Memorial Scholarship, $650 each: Ashley Caswell and Kristin Jenks.

Tom Klicka Memorial Scholarship, $500: Travis Jansen.

ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin Healthcare Award, $500: Amber Quimby.

Murty Trust Scholarship: Kiana Julian, $3,000, Emilee Haag, Amber Quimby, Anthony Wieland, Nick Wilbert, Ashley Caswell, Tommy Friday, Allyson Haag, Kristin Jenks, Mary Jenks, Caleigh Lippert, and Johanna Van Epps, $2,000 each, and Ashton Bellamy and Emma Brooks, $1,000 each.

Thompson Memorial Scholarship, $300: Nick Wilbert.

Waushara County Re-tired Teachers Association Scholarship, $300: Logan Wood.

Wild Rose Alumni Association Scholarship, $500 each: Emilee Haag, Tegan Marquez, and Kiana Julian.

Wild Rose Classic Car Scholarship, $500: Amber Quimby.

Wild Rose Community Service, $500: Emilee Haag.

Wild Rose Kiwanis Scholarship, $1,000: Nick Wilbert.

Wild Rose Lions Scholarship, $500 each: Hailey Soper, Nick Wilbert, and Logan Wood.

Wild Rose One Fund Scholarship, $500: Nick Wilbert.

Wild Rose School District School Forest Scholarship, $1,000: Allyson Haag.

Wild Rose Women’s Club Scholarship, $500: Kiley Larson.

Wild Rose Youth Football and Cheerleading Inc Scholarship, $500 each: Nick Wilbert and Travis Jansen.

Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship, $2,250/year for four years: Nolan Jenkinson.

Adams-Columbia Electric Co-operative Scholarship, $1,000: Nick Wilbert.

Wisconsin Title 1 Association, $1,500: Kiana Julian.

American Airlines, $2,500/year for 4 years: Kiana Julian.

Cynthia and Roger Gullickson Great People Scholarship from UW-Madison, $1,000: Nolan Jenkinson.

Academic Scholarship from UW-Platteville, $250: Lily Jensen.