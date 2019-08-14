Wild Rose School Board discusses staffing assignments due to resignations

The Wild Rose School Board looked at staffing assignments and the master schedule during the Aug. 8 meeting. Most positions for the 2019-20 school year were set, but the Board was faced with approving the resignations of Rachel Malson as the school counselor for grades 6-12, and Lisa Schmidt as the JV volleyball coach.

A discussion was held to see how best to handle filling those positions, along with the position of a physical education/health teacher. No definite decisions was made at this time.

Revisions made to the Board Policies were Section 3, Student Personnel of Policy 3.17 where the co-curricular code is concerned, and Section 4, Instruction of Policy 4.01, grade level advancement.

Student handbooks for the upcoming school year were approved.

Possible revisions being made to the Wild Rose Educational Association and the Wild Rose Educational Support Personnel handbooks were discussed. A revision is still considered.

A proposed staff devel-opment and in-service plan was viewed and approved.

Elementary Principal Matt Wilbert talked about some possibilities for running an after school program during the upcoming school year without having a grant. He will continue working on a plan.

The next Board meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Aug. 22.