Wild Rose Kiwanis honor BUG students

The Wild Rose Kiwanis again worked with the Wild Rose Middle School staff to honor the BUGs and BUG Plus Students from third quarter. BUG (Bring Up Grades) is a Kiwanis International program that recognizes student growth as measured by report card grades. To qualify, a student’s grades cannot go down from the previous quarter’s grades in any core course, while raising at least one grade by a full letter grade. Wild Rose Middle School added BUG Plus, which recognizes students with all B+ and A grades who maintain their grades but would not be able to raise them a full letter grade further. Qualifying students were treated to a lunch of Christianos pizza and bread, courtesy of WR Kiwanis. Those recognized are (front): Marisol Garcia, Hilarie Hanson, Noah Untereiner, Gavin Dalle Ave, Jackson Hanson, and Sydney Belter; (back): Lauren Konrath, Marissa Jewell, Carl Wendtland, Lewis Pietsch, Brett Mueller, Austin Voskuil, and Ella Voskuil; (missing): Audrey Priestly.