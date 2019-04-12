Wild Rose Elementary Students awarded with visit from Avengers

The Avengers paid a visit to the Wild Rose elementary School on Nov. 26. A penny harvest had taken place at the school, with a goal of $1,500 to be raised. If that goal was met, the Avengers would make an appearance. Four-thousand-dollars was raised, so the students were awarded with the Avengers, comprised of Mark Kjentvet (Black Panther), Dave Vistain (The Hulk), Matt Wilbert (Captain America), Stephanie Wilson (Wonder Woman), Sili Hanson (Spiderman), Erika Hanson (Black Widow), and Drew Dix (Ant-Man).