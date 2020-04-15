Wild Rose approves temporary grading policy during virtual classes

The Wild Rose School Board held their monthly meeting April 9 while practicing social distancing.

A lengthy discussion surrounding their grading policy the remainder of the current school year led to a resolution. The board approved Resolution 2020-4, which will temporarily suspend grading for what remains of the 2019-2020 school year.

District Administrator, Craig Hayes, presented the pass/fail evaluation for the students’ work that is currently being done online. The rest of the school year will be completed following the new criteria.

A dental plan renewal was then moved to be approved with Delta Dental of Wisconsin Inc. The plan is effective September 1 of this year to August 31, 2021. Premiums for employees will be based on single or family coverage.

Procedures taken since the “Safer at Home” act and the school closures were reviewed by the Board. Students are getting their meals, whether delivered by bus or picked up at school and online lessons resume for the students. A discussion was held on the possibility of a summer prom.

The Middle/High School Principal, Amanda Bronk, presented updated staffing options and course options for the 2020-21 school year, which were approved by the Board.

It was pointed out in the District Administrator’s report that ballots from the spring election should be tabulated..

Although there was not much in regards of a facility update, Board member, Jim Dix, commented that “the sports lobby looks nice.”

A second Board meeting this month will take place Thursday, April 23. The next regular meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. On Thursday, May 14.