Wild Rose 2018 Seniors sign commitment banner

This group of Wild Rose seniors, stood behind a special banner which they signed as commitments to college or the workforce during a May 2 assembly. The participants include: Aven Wagner, Alec VandeCastle, Jessica Ramirez, Skyla Seifert, Gwen Daberkow, Lucas Hackney, Bryce Erickson, Tommy Friday, Kali Sipp, Thomas Dopp, Nick Schliecker, Ivy Hoffman, Ollvia Bennot, Lizeth Barbosa, Karli Hansen, Dillon Martin, David Lauritzen, Tanner Deist, Andrew Henschel, Kayla Seefeldt, Cole Hoffman, Alexa Kolehmainen, Jeremiah Washington-Churchville, Bradley Abler, Georgia Robbert, Nick Cartwright, Dakota Guist, Caleigh Lippert, Brandon Hartman, and Bronson Rice.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.