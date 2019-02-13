WHS Student of the Month

It is with great pleasure and enthusiasm that the CTE department, Crossroads, and IDS nominate Andrew Momsen for the January Student of the month at Wautoma High School. Andrew excelled in Career Exploration and earned an A+ for the semester. He consistently went above and beyond the completion of assignments, especially on the self-reflective written essays from Career Cruising. He took the time to really dig and research to find out what aspect of engineering is best for him; however, he also kept his mind open to other possibilities, and by doing so discovered the potential career of logistics specialist as well. It was obvious he took the assignments seriously and learned even more about himself in the process. He is a role model in word and example for other students in terms of behavior, pushing himself academically, and being involved in school and community. He divides his time between Band, Soccer, Track, Boy Scouts, and his church among other things. This past summer, Andrew was a student helper at Camp Parkside and assisted in a classroom with Mrs. Sarah Kniffen. Andrew was assigned to work with a student with disabilities for a part of his morning. Andrew immediately excelled while working with this individual. They took to each other very quickly and Andrew made this student feel very welcomed and comfortable. Andrew worked with this student on his academics and art projects. He would recognize when the student needed a break and Andrew would then take him for a walk or do some puzzles with him to help him calm down. This particular student was non-verbal and while he could understand what people said to him, he used sign language to communicate with people. Andrew picked up on some of these signs and he would use them with this student to help fully communicate with him, which was such an amazing thing to see. Andrew was outstanding at Camp Parkside this past summer.