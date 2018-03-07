Westfield Students visit Washington, D.C. & Gettysburg

On June 13, students from Westfield HS/MS boarded a Lamers coach bus for a four-day trip to Washington, D.C. and Gettysburg to visit the different museums, memorials, monuments, founding documents, institutions of government, and the site of one of the most consequential and bloody Civil War battlefields. The students spent June 14 visiting the Washington Monument, Jefferson Memorial, Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial, and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial. The next day started with a tour of the US Capitol Building and a visit to the House of Representatives Gallery. Students sat in the gallery and listened to several members of Congress discussing a bill currently on the floor of the House. Many students were surprised to hear that we were in the very location where the President of the United States gives the “State of the Union Address.” After leaving the Capitol, the group toured Ford’s Theater and heard the story of the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. The group toured the United States Pentagon, home of the Department of Defense.

