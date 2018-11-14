Westfield students attend Spanish field trip

On Nov. 6, Westfield Spanish teachers Jessica Perez and Julianne West took 66 students to the Overture Center in Madison to see el Ballet Folklórico de México. This is the national dance troupe from Mexico City. Their performances highlight traditional music, styles of dress, and dance from various states throughout Mexico. Many of the dances have historical or cultural themes. After the performance, the group ate a buffet lunch of chicken chimichangas and tacos, and Mexican rice and beans. It was a great way to experience culture first-hand. The students and teachers appreciate Brakebush Brothers Inc. for their generous donation to the school, As part of that donation made this trip possible. . Those students that attended were: Olivia Driscoll, Taylor Ellis, Mikayla Flyte, Garrett Goodhue, Amberlee Herrera, Sarah Oechsner, Anna Shillinglaw, Lily Wagner, Emily Bittelman, McKenzie Blacketer, Trista Drew, Marcus Grant, Samantha Grayless, Chelsea Huff, Carson Lyon, Kaylee Solesbee, Micaela Arndt, Molly Cujak, Derek Drew, Stephanie Harrington, Claudia Johnston, Breana Lentz, Cristian Martinez, Alex Meiller, Britney Montney, Omar Ortiz, Jaylyn Rachel, Lillian Radzikinas, Iris Slotten, Paige Lietz, Charles Manley, Dashia Malnory, Samantha Meyer, Francisco Moyotl, Morgan Myhre, Kiera Thiede, Salina Warren, Piper Watry, Zach Zehner, Lexi Brakebush, Tristan Flyte, Trevor Gray, Mitchell McGrath, Cyrus Young-McLeod, Kaden Young-McLeod, Anna Guenzel, Spencer Matijevich, Kira Rathmell, Connor Robinson, Skye Schmudlach, Alex Cujak, Joann Davis, Marissa Dawson, Max Fortin, Noah Gauthier, Ike Jensen, Jack (Johnathan) Marotz, Brianna Montney, Trey Olstadt, Jesse Ramsey, Gauge Schwartz, Kimberly Sengbusch, Morgan Vetrone, Elizabeth Wahl, Byranna Winkler, and Noble Wyatt.