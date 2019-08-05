Westfield Spanish students earn State and National Recognition

The Westfield Area High School Spanish Department would like to recognize a number of our students for their outstanding performance on the 2019 National Spanish Exam.

The National Spanish Examination is an online, standardized assessment tool given voluntarily by over 3,400 teachers throughout the United States to measure proficiency and achievement of students who are studying Spanish as a second language.

On the national level, Westfield earned a total of one silver (Anna Shillinglaw) and five bronze (Lily Wagner, Molly Cujak, Alexander Meiller, Alexa Brakebush, and Trista Drew) awards along with five honorable mentions (Micaela Arndt, Zane Baker, Anna Guenzel, Marissa Dawson, and Kimberly Sengbusch).

“An award or honorable mention for any student on the National Spanish Examinations is very prestigious,” said Kevin Cessna-Buscemi, National Director of the Exams, “because the exams are the largest of their kind in the United States with over 150,000 students participating in 2019.” Other students that participated in this year’s exam include: Taylor Ellis, Sarah Oechsner, Jaylyn Rachel, Claudia Johnston, Iris Slotten, Cristian Martinez, Lucas Thompson, Weston Hoffa, Connor Robinson, Bryanna Winkler, Maximus Fortin, Kaylee Solesbee, and Samantha Grayless.

In addition, one student from Westfield placed in the top ten in the state by percentile. Honors for outstanding performance on the Spanish Level 4 exam were earned by: Anna Shillinglaw, daughter of Kirk and Gwen Shillinglaw. Anna tied for 7th in the state and outscored 93 percent of all other students who took the same level exam in the nation.

The staff at Westfield Area High School appreciate and are proud of all the students who dared to challenge themselves with this exam and especially to those who earned special recognition. Students from Westfield Area High School have a long history of high achievement on these exams and were taught by Spanish teacher Julianne West.