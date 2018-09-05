Westfield Spanish students earn state and national recognition

The Westfield Area High School Spanish Department would like to recognize a number of their students for their outstanding performance on the 2018 National Spanish Exam. The National Spanish Examination is an online, standardized assessment tool given voluntarily by over 3,400 teachers throughout the United States to measure proficiency and achievement of students who are studying Spanish as a second language. On the national level, Westfield earned a total of two silver (Anna Shillinglaw and Lily Wagner) and six bronze (Taylor Ellis, Mikayla Flyte, Kali Gardner, Elsbeth Hamilton, Levi Holly and Alexander Meiller) awards along with fourteen honorable mentions (Zane Baker, Olivia Driscoll, Jenna Fenner, Kayla Fenner, Anna Guenzel, Amberlee Herrera, Weston Hoffa, Kaytlan Huff, Claudia Johnston, Robynn Leverich, Sarah Oechsner, Jaylyn Rachel, Skye Schmudlach, and Mirra Vogel).