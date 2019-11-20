Westfield SkillsUSA members attend Fall Leadership Conference

Westfield High School students, Carver Menke and David Eggleston, spent Nov. 3 & 4 at Chula Vista at Wisconsin Dells with 200 other SkillsUSA students from around the state to learn the purpose and philosophy of the organization.

SkillsUSA develops stu-dents in leadership such as public speaking, parlia-mentarian procedure, group dynamics, and cooperation with others. SkillUSA believes students should learn these skills, which can affect their work, their community, their school, and their nation. For these students to practice these leadership skills, they take part in district, regional, state, and national conferences.

Carver and David indivi-dually joined one of six color training chapters to gain experience in organizing a chapter. Each of their chapters elected officers and learned of their duties, prepared a budget, planned fundraising activities, planned community service activities, and many SkillsUSA facts.

Each color chapter became familiar with the SkillsUSA Framework which illustrates how to fulfil the mission of the organization to empower members to be world class workers, leaders, and responsible American citizens.

The next activity members will be involved in is a district conference in Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday, Dec. 12. They will compete in skill competitions such as Job Interview, Welding, Team Engineering Challenge, CO2 Dragster, and Digital Photography.

If you or your organization are interested in supporting the Westfield SkillsUSA chapter, please email Oscar Miller at oscar.miller@westfield pioneers.org.