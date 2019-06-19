Westfield Middle/High School 4th Quarter Honor Roll

The Westfield Area High School recently announced the students that were named to the Honor Roll for the fourth quarter.

Grade 12

Principal’s Honor Roll: Lily Wagner

High Honor Roll: Olivia Driscoll, Taylor Ellis, Allen Ely, Mikayla Flyte, Haley Halverson, Camille Henrikson, Claudia Johnston, Jade Morris, Randy Nimphius, Elias Peebles, Matthew Peschel, Lillian Radzikinas, Trevor Roerig, Skye Schmudlach, Anna Shillinglaw, Thomas Thornsberry, Zachary Wac-holtz, Cade Winter-Procknow, Morgan Wyatt, and Zachary Zajda.

Honor Roll: Destiny Burby, Marqus Ely-Bartolaba, Rachel Haefner, Britney Montney, Evelyn Sever, and Andrew Zehner.

Grade 11

Principal’s Honor Roll: Carolyn Czerwinski, Jenna Fenner, and Anna Guenzel.

High Honor Roll: Zane Baker, Zoe Carey, Molly Cujak, Derek Drew, Hannah Hockerman, Kade Kangas, Brittany Lunsford, Kailey Mazzuca, Jaylyn Rachel, Iris Slotten, Camden Stampfl, and Abbey Weishaar.

Honor Roll: Taylor Bignell, Robert J Burckhardt, Mackenzie Claesges, Joshua Koloske, Breana Lentz, and Carver Menke.

Grade 10

Principal’s Honor Roll: Jameson Abbott and Alexa Brakebush.

High Honor Roll: Caitlin Albright, Tristan Flyte, Mackenzie Frank, Brooklynn Goldsmith, Trevor Gray, Paige Lietz, Spencer Matijevich, Connor Robinson, Kaylee Solesbee, Carter Stauffacher, Lucas Thompson, Evan Wolzen, and Kaden Young-McLeod.

Honor Roll: Weston Hoffa, Brady Holly, Mitchell McGrath, Alysa Mitchell, Trey Olstadt, Hunter Schehr, Olivia Schroeder, and Cyrus Young-McLeod.

Grade 9

Principal’s Honor Roll: Trista Drew.

High Honor Roll: Emily Bittelman, Marissa Dawson, Chase Kite, Damien Larson, Samantha Meyer, Danielle Ollendorf, Kiera Thiede, Hunter Thomas, Braylee Wolff, Chloe Wolzen, and Zachary Zehner.

Honor Roll: Alexander Cujak, Hunter Goodwin, Ayden Goslawski, Zoey Hartman, Charles Manley, Morgan Myhre, and Bryanna Winkler.

Grade 8

Principal’s Honor Roll: Kenzie Borzick, Emma Hamilton, Nadia Hoffa, Sidney Hoffa, Jazalyn Hutchison, Brandi Lentz, Ethan Nemitz-Myer, Rabecca Schwarz, and Jaylyn Shimpach.

High Honor Roll: Katelyn Alcorta, Noah Anason, Cypress Anderson, Emma Anderson, Miah Blacketer, Liam Carey, Emily Colmer, Hailye Ellis, Charlie Ezell, Dominic Ferraro, Molly Fortin, Brittany Goldsmith, Abigail Halverson, Caleb Hooks, Kashton Kangas, Trevor Kraft, Kaitlyn Landgraf, Marlee Mullens, Violet Nasman, Andrew Palmer, Grace Phillis, Tanner Popp, Mya Reetz, Teagan Rehwinkel, Danielle Schroeder, Mary Shirley, Chloe Stampfl, Kyla Thoren, Jack Thornsberry, Shealyn Warzynski, and Elli Wickersham.

Honor Roll: Alessa Boyd, Elizabeth Calleros, Taylor Flyte, Kailey Hockerman, Tommy Huff Jr., Alexis Lloyd, Trinity Robeson, Katlin Schmudlach, and Brooke Walter.

Grade 7

High Honor Roll: Isa-bella Albright, Madalyn Chappell, Leah Coenen, Carly Drew, Hugo Johnson, Mayghan Kemnitz, Macey Krueger, Hannah Lietz, Cruz Martinez, Lara Mitchell, Gage Mortimer, Ricky Nasman, Ella Shillinglaw, and Madalyn Warzynski.

Honor Roll: Courtney Alcorta, Andrew Anderson, Jade Arndt, Ayda Bruchs, Clayton Free, Sawyer Gall, Emma Gorton, Holden Hockerman, Bella Klitzke, Anthony Manley, Heidi McCoy, Alicia Mossholder, Grace Peebles, Elliott Rehm, Morgan Siekert, Eliza Solesbee, Samantha Stolpa, and Audrey Tassler.