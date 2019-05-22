Westfield Honor Students enjoy Ice Cream Social

Honor Roll students at Westfield High School/Middle School were all smiles on May 15 as they enjoyed one of the favorite traditions in their school.

At the end of every quarter, students who earn a spot on the Honor Roll, High Honor Roll, or Principal’s Honor Roll are called down to the cafeteria for a deluxe ice cream social as a reward for their commitment to academic excellence.

The ice cream social takes place during Flex period, which is a 33-minute period at the end of the day for students to get extra help from teachers, study for exams, get caught up on their work, receive additional instruction regarding a particular skill in a class, or to attend club and organizational meetings. During the class period prior to Flex, teachers worked feverishly to pre-scoop bowls of ice cream for the approximately 200 students (about 45 percent of the student body) who earned a spot on one of the honor rolls. At the ice cream social, students go through the line and are able to select a number of different toppings for their sundaes including Oreo cookie topping, Butterfinger topping, Reese’s Pieces, crushed chocolate chip cookies, strawberries, caramel syrup, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream.

Students enjoy the recognition for their hard work, as well as the fact that they get to end their day by eating ice cream while conversing with friends.