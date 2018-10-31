Westfield High School to perform High School Musical, Nov. 1-3

Westfield High School is proud to present their rendition of High School Musical to the community Nov. 1-3 at the Westfield High School Auditorium. The cast was pumped and all smiles when the Argus stopped by at their rehearsal on Oct. 24 to see how things were progressing.

This cast contains an abundance of students that cannot wait until opening night. This year, the cast features: Mason Rudolph (Troy Bolton), Kailey Mazzuca (Gabrielle Montez), Carolyn Czerwinski (Sharpay Evans), Kevin Dahlke (Ryan Evans), Treyven Zinke (Chad Danforth); Noah Sackett (Zeke Baylor); Will Mohr (Jack Scott); Braylee Wolff (Susan); MacKenzie Claesges (Cathy); Iris Slotten (Alanna); Anna Guenzel (Cyndra); Evelyn Sever (Jamie); Chelsea Huff (Taylor McKessie); Lillian Radzikinas (Martha Cox); Britney Montney (Kratnoff); Sarah Oechsner (Kelsi Neilson); Ms. Darbus (Jewel Davis); Skater Dudes (Anna Guenzel, Iria Slotten, MacKenzie Claesges); Cheerleaders (JoAnn Davis, Rose Stankovsky, Morgan Wyatt); Ms. Tenny (Rose Stankovsky); and Zach Wacholtz (Coach Bolton).

Helping offset are: Molly Cujak (Keyboard Bass); Taylor Ellis (Lights); Paige Lietz (Sound); Michelle Bloede, Skye Schmudlach, and Aleigha Lucansky (Backstage).

The preface of High School Musical is the new girl Gabriella Montez (Kailey Mazzuca) just started her Sophomore year at East High School and loves to spend her time doing math and science. Troy Bolton (Mason Rudolph) is the captain of the basketball team, but he has a connection with Gabriella through their passion for singing. Together, the two contemplate trying out for their high school musical, but this causes a rift in the status quo of the school, which leads to many people—including Gabriella and Troy’s closest friends and teammates—attempting to sabotage their friendship and romance.

If you want to find out if these two can change the dynamic of how things are run in their school, make sure you buy your tickets now. Tickets will be available at the door before each performance. The shows are Nov. 1 and 2 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. at the Westfield Area High School Auditorium, located at N7046 County Road CH.

This production will have you up off your feet and singing along with every catchy tune.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.